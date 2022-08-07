2022 Hyundai Tucson To Make A Big Statement In The Premium SUV Segment

2022 Hyundai Tucson will go on sale from 10th August in India and is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to launch the new generation Tucson in the domestic market on August 10 and it was unveiled a few weeks ago. We do believe it has the potential to shake up the segment as it gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior with a more modern interior and a long list of new features and technologies to lure in different sets of customers.

The global fourth generation Tucson made its world premiere in late 2020 and it has taken nearly two years for Hyundai to bring the safest SUV of the segment to India following its good reception in the international markets. It will take on the likes of Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and Citroen C5 Aircross, and to meet Indian consumers’ requirements, the long wheelbase model has been assigned duties.

It follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy which is adapted by the facelifted Venue and the same language will also be found in the upcoming Creta facelift and next generation Verna – both bound for 2023. The design is one of the major highlights of the upcoming premium SUV and it looks futuristic from every angle.

The exterior comprises a Parametric Jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration of the lighting system. The front fascia also boasts an LED headlamp unit positioned within a triangular-shaped housing on the bumper while the aggressive hood structure, larger air intake, sleek body panels, squared-off wheel arches, large greenhouse with a sloping roofline and short overhangs, integrated spoiler, blackened pillars, 18-inch alloy wheels, etc add to the visual appeal.

The rear features full-width LED tail lamps connecting the T-shaped lighting unit, a sculpted trunk, a redesigned rear bumper, a Hyundai badge placed on the lower bumper section and a cleverly hidden wiper are also available. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson does offer an aggressive road presence that most buyers crave for in the segment and it will not only be the biggest selling point as the cabin is loaded to the gills as well.

The brand new interior comes with a dual screen layout, latest BlueLink connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ambient lighting EPB, wireless smartphone charger, multiple airbags and a panoramic sunroof. The two-tone cabin gives a more upmarket appeal and just as the exterior, it is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model. The new dashboard and centre console have been neatly laid out too.

The use of more premium quality materials and a new seat upholstery add to the lavish character of the SUV. The bigger overall proportions have made the cabin more practical with improved space and it will be one of the key factors for the family-based buyers to opt for this particular SUV. The new Tucson will be available in a total of five variants: Platinum Petrol AT, Signature Petrol AT, Platinum Diesel AT, Signature Diesel AT and Signature Diesel AT 4WD.

Other interior highlights are leatherette seat with reclining function for the second row, height adjustable front seats, 60:40 split rear seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, 10-way adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, EPB, cruise control drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart), a 360-degree camera system, an eight-speaker Bose audio, home to car commands via Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, remote engine start/stop, seat ventilation, TPMS, real-time vehicle tracking, voice assist and smartwatch connectivity.

That’s it you think? The new-gen Tucson is packed with safety and assistive tech to the brim. It gets six airbags, hill start assist, downhill brake control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, ABS and EBD. The Hyundai Smart Sense suite enables ADAS-based technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision assist, rear cross-traffic assist and so on.

The crossover becomes the first model from the brand within the domestic range to gain ADAS technologies. It will continue to use the 2.0-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engines with a six-speed AT and an eight-speed AT choices respectively. The former produces a maximum power of 156 hp at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

The latter delivers 186 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm at 2,000-2,750 rpm. The all-wheel-drive system comprises multi-terrain modes namely Snow, Mud and Sand. With attractive features and modern technologies loaded, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will make a huge stir in the highly competitive segment against its rivals and it will have the driveability and comfort to back things up with the impressive ADAS-based technologies.