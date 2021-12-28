2022 Hyundai Tucson Spotted In India Without Camouflage, Launch Soon

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson will have a sharper design, more premium interior, and it will likely offer electrified powertrain option(s)

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson was unveiled globally back in September 2020, but it is yet to arrive in the Indian market. That said, it seems like the South Korean car giant will launch the new-gen SUV here very soon, as new spy pictures of it keep popping up online. The next-gen Tucson was recently spotted once again in India, that too without camouflage.

In these spy pictures, it can be seen that these aren’t test units, but production-spec models being transported. Two colours can be confirmed here – White and Black – and a few other options are likely to be offered. The design is way sharper than the outgoing model; we can see the shark-teeth-style taillights on it, and the rear bumper features integrated parking lights, a faux diffuser, and a faux bash plate.

The SUV also gets silver-finished inserts on the C-pillar, along with sporty machine-cut alloy wheels. The front section of the SUV will get a massive grille, with LED DRLs and turn indicators neatly integrated into it. The main LED headlamps will sit lower on the front bumper, similar to the Creta and Venue.

There is black plastic cladding all around the SUV, which looks muscular and butch. The interior of the new-gen Tucson will also feature major changes compared to the outgoing model. The international version gets a butterfly-style steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a touchscreen for HVAC controls.

The vehicle will also offer BlueLink connected car tech, smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), e-parking brake, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, six airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, electric tailgate, etc. The powertrain options are a mystery at the moment.

Internationally, there are multiple petrol and diesel options available, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Considering the push for electrification in the Indian market right now, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson would likely get a hybrid/plug-in hybrid powertrain choice, among others.

The current Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs. 22.69 lakh to Rs. 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the next-gen version will likely be more expensive. Its rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and even Tata Harrier and MG Hector.