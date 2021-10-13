2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Debuts, Limited to 1,000 Units

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition has arrived at dealerships in the US, featuring a few cosmetic changes over the regular N Line model

Hyundai Motor Company has debuted a new variant of the Sonata N Line in the US, named ‘Night Edition’. The new model is the same as the standard N Line version, but with carbon fibre-reinforced plastic rear lip spoiler and centre wheel caps, along with matte finished for the ORVMs and door handles.

Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is available with two colour choices – Phantom Black and Quartz White. It also gets 13.6-inch disc brakes at the front and 12.8-inch ones at the rear, with red brake callipers for added sportiness. The 19-inch matte black alloy wheels further enhance the aesthetics of the sporty sedan.

The interior of the vehicle has an extremely upmarket and premium feel, thanks to the Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber suede upholstery on offer. It also gets contrasting red stitching and ‘N Line’ logos on the seats, along with dark chrome inserts around the cabin. Other than that, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof are also on offer on the sedan.

Powering the Night Edition version is the same 2.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor as the regular Sonata N Line. This engine is good for a peak power of 293 PS and a maximum torque of 422 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels.

For sporty performance, the N Line Sonata gets a sharper steering geometry and better suspension compared to the standard Sonata. As such, the N Line Night Edition version offers great handling as well. The new variant has been priced at $33,450 in the US (around Rs. 25.22 lakh), before destination charges. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Dark Edition will be limited to just 1,000 units.

Hyundai N Line models are not outright performance vehicles; they only feature a few cosmetic upgrades over the cars they are based on, with some tuning to the suspension and steering for better driving feel. The manufacturer recently introduced its ‘N Line’ sub-brand in India as well, with the i20 N Line, and more models are expected to follow in the near future.