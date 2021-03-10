2022 Hyundai Kona N Revealed Almost Completely In Latest Teaser Images

The new teaser images for the 2022 Hyundai Kona N give us a rather clear look at the exterior design of the upcoming SUV

Hyundai Motor Company debuted the Kona facelift towards the end of last year, and now, its sporty ‘N’ version is slated to be unveiled soon. Although the South Korean car giant hasn’t yet given an official date for the forthcoming SUV’s debut, the latest teasers hint that it will likely in the next few months.

The new teaser images for the Hyundai Kona N give us a fairly good look at it, with little left to the imagination. The front end of the SUV has a sportier grille design with an ‘N’ badge on it. The air dam has a fully open mesh, unlike the standard model, with functional air intakes on both sides. The bottom of the front bumper features a splitter, with a red finish for a sporty touch.

The Kona N continues with the vertically-split headlamp design of the standard model, with LED DRLs on the upper portion and LED headlights placed on the bumper. We also see additional intakes on the bonnet, near the nose, which further add a touch of aggression to the design. Through the darkness, we also see that the vehicle gets red highlights along the sides as well, and the alloy wheels are different.

At the rear, we see a large roof-mounted spoiler, with a triangular stop-lamp integrated into it. The rear bumper features an integrated diffuser, along with sporty red highlights. The vehicle also gets large dual exhaust tips, which look extremely aggressive. We can also see the roof rails in these teaser images, hidden in the dark

Although the exterior design is almost completely shown here, the interior of the vehicle is still hidden. Also, Hyundai will update the suspension and steering systems of the vehicle, in order to improve its handling and turn up the fun factor.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Veloster N. This motor can generate a peak power of 275 HP and a maximum torque of 353 Nm. Transmission options will likely consist of a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with the choice of FWD or AWD. Sadly, the Kona N won’t be on sale in the Indian market.