2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift – 5 Things You Should Know

Hyundai Kona EV will get a midlife facelift in the Indian market soon, and here, we’ve listed the top five things that everyone should know about it

Hyundai had globally unveiled the facelifted Kona EV back in 2020. In the Indian market, we still get the pre-facelift version, but that won’t be the case for too long. The South Korean car giant will introduce the Kona electric facelift in the Indian market very soon, likely in the second half of this year.

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the soon-to-launch Hyundai Kona EV facelift.

1. Updated exterior design

The biggest change on the upcoming Hyundai Kona EV facelift will be the exterior design. The faux front grille will be completely removed in favour of a smooth panel, and the vertically split headlamp setup will be updated as well. The bumpers (front and rear) will be restyled, and there will be new alloy wheels on offer.

2. Minor changes to interior design

The interior of the electric SUV will see a few updates too. The biggest changes will be the new 10.25-inch digital instrument console and the addition of ambient cabin lighting. Other than that, a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be offered here (10.25-inch touchscreen on higher variants). The cabin design, however, will remain unchanged.

3. Updated BlueLink connected car tech

Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car system will continue to be offered, but it will be updated with a few additional features. These will include voice control, remote charging control (allowing users to turn on/off charging when the SUV is plugged in), and remote cabin pre-heating (when plugged in). Users can also set a profile for added personalisation, which can help share info with other Hyundai connected cars.

4. Battery and electric motor

Internationally, the electric SUV is available with two powertrain options. The first one consists of a 39.2 kWh battery pack, paired with a 136 PS electric motor, while the second one consists of a 64 kWh battery pack and a 204 PS electric motor. In the Indian market, Hyundai Kona EV gets the smaller battery option (39.2 kWh) only.

Previously, Hyundai was expected to offer the same powertrain on the facelifted model as the current version. However, now that Tata Nexon EV Max has been introduced with a 40.5 kWh battery, we’re not sure what Hyundai is now planning to do in the powertrain department.

5. Expected launch window

Hyundai Kona Electric is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year, but the manufacturer has not yet confirmed a launch date. It will be locally assembled in India to keep the prices in check, similar to the current version. Its closest rival will continue to be MG ZS EV, with Tata Nexon EV Max serving as an affordable alternative to it.