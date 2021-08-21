2022 Hyundai Elantra N Unveiled With 280 PS 2.0L Engine

Hyundai is planning to expand its N and N Line range in the US market, and the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is expected to go on sale soon

Hyundai Motor Company has debuted the Elantra N in the US market for the first time ever. The price has been kept under wraps right now, and we expect the official launch to happen in the coming months. This performance-oriented sedan features plenty of changes over the standard Elantra, including exterior and interior styling, along with plenty of mechanical upgrades.

The exterior design of the new model is way more aggressive than the regular Elantra. At the front, it gets a restyled, blacked-out fascia. There are red highlights on the front lip spoiler, side skirts, and on the rear bumper. A sporty-looking spoiler has been mounted on the tailgate, and of course, there are ‘N’ badges on the face and the tail.

In the cabin, the Elantra N gets N-spec sports seats, which are lower and more supportive. The manufacturer has also added N Sound Equalizer to the performance sedan, which generates artificial engine sounds. There are three sound profiles on offer – whine, throat, and bass – which can be turned off. Driving modes will likely be offered as well.

Hyundai Elantra N is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor is capable of generating 280 PS (from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm) and 392 Nm (from 2,100 rpm to 4,700 rpm). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual (with automatic rev-matching) and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

There’s an ‘N Grin Shift’ overboost function on offer on the DCT variant, which raises the maximum power output to 290 PS for brief time periods. The throttle response is sharp, as with other Hyundai N models, and a launch control system is available as well. Also, the DCT has been tuned to sense the driving patterns and prevent oddly-timed gearshifts.

Hyundai has also added a lot of performance-oriented tech on the US-spec Elantra N. It gets an integrated drive axle, similar to World Rally Championship race cars, which ensures that the driveline is strong yet light. It also gets larger brakes than the standard Elantra, and the suspension system has been upgraded as well.