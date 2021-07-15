2022 Hyundai Elantra N Revealed With 285 HP Engine; 0-100 In 5.3 Sec

2022 Hyundai Elantra N is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo engine producing 285 hp when N Grin Shift mode is activated

Hyundai teased the 2022 Elantra N for some time creating plenty of anticipation and it has finally been revealed. It will be called the i30 N sedan in markets like Australia and it comes with a host of performance upgrades compared to the standard sedan. Evidently, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N also shares many bits and pieces with the i30 N hot hatchback.

The all-important performance is derived from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The powertrain is not new to the N family but it has been updated with a larger turbine wheel. It generates a maximum power output of 276 horsepower and 392 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an eight-speed wet DCT can also be chosen.

The front-wheel-driven 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has its boost pressure increased when N Grin Shift mode is activated and thus the overall power output increases to 285 horsepower. The Elantra N is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. A main highlight of the performance sedan is the presence of an electronic limited-slip differential.

It also features a launch control system alongside the N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift drive modes as in the other N-spec Hyundai models, paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The lateral grip is enhanced by the incorporation of WRC-derived integrated drive axle. It helps in integrating the bear, wheel hub and driveshaft to further reduce weight by 1.7 kilograms.

The electronically adjustable suspension works in tandem with a dual compound trailing arm bush to optimize the handling and other dynamic characteristics amidst reducing NVH levels. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N also boasts four-point strut rings and rear stiff bars for added rigidity. As for the brakes, 300 mm discs with Hyundai’s high friction material pads are used.

More specifically, Hyundai has designed a cooling hold along with a brake air guide structure for improved cooling. It also comes with N Sound Equalizer, updated variable exhaust, revised infotainment system, new seats with reinforced bolsters, optional bucket seats, F1-styled rear light, N-specific parts with added aggression, bespoke bumpers and wheels, larger air inlets, new splitter, rear diff, fixed spoiler, etc.