2022 Hyundai Custo MPV Officially Teased With Tucson-Inspired Styling

Hyundai has released new teaser images for the Custo minivan in the Chinese market, and launch is expected to happen very soon

South Korean auto giant Hyundai has started teasing the upcoming Custo MPV in China. Teaser images of the vehicle were released on the manufacturer’s official Weibo account, giving us a partial look at the MPV. However, leaked images of the Custo have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, and we’re already familiar with the exterior design.

Hyundai’s upcoming MPV for the Chinese market is a sharp-looking vehicle. The front end of the vehicle takes inspiration from the new-gen Tucson SUV; the wide front grille features integrated DRLs, along with 3D mesh elements. It also gets sleek LED headlamps, with a chrome bar running horizontally above. However, unlike the Tucson, the Custo doesn’t get split headlamps.

The side profile is sleek and curvy, with typical MPV proportions- a short bonnet and a large passenger cabin. The vehicle also gets sliding doors at the rear, to ease ingress and egress for rear occupants. Also, the Custo gets black cladding on its lower section all around, with additional cladding on the wheel arches, giving it a rugged, crossover-inspired look.

At the rear, we see unique taillights, featuring C-shaped lights with a single-piece design. We also see bold ‘Hyundai’ badging on the tailgate, right above the registration plate holder. A small roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stop lamp is also present here, along with a shark fin antenna. The interior has also been partly shown here; the MPV gets a portrait-oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a digital instrument cluster. Captain chairs will be available for the second row, with a 2+2+3 seating configuration.

The forthcoming Hyundai Custo will measure 4,950mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,734mm in height. A 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be available on the MPV in the Chinese market, rated at a peak power of 125 kW (170 PS). A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (236 PS) will be available as well on it. We expect the MPV to be available in a front-wheel-drive configuration only.

This upcoming vehicle will be manufactured by Beijing Hyundai Motor Company (BHMC), a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and BAIC Motor Corporation Limited. The manufacturer will target the affordable end of the Chinese car market with the Hyundai Custo.