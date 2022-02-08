2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, Digital Console & More

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and the interior gains a number of new features and tech

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Creta in the second half of this calendar year and it could follow the debut of a midlife update to the Venue compact SUV. The South Korean auto major is known for bringing major changes to its mid-cycle revisions and the facelifted Creta is no different.

The Creta is the best-selling midsize SUV in the country and the second generation was introduced back in early 2020. It did help in clinching back the crown from Kia Seltos in garnering the highest volume sales every month and the facelift will be in response to the growing competition in the hotly contested midsize five-seater space in India.

Late last year, Hyundai unveiled the updated Creta at the 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) and is the first SUV manufactured by the brand there at its new plant in West Java. The 2022 Hyundai Creta sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the company globally and it takes plenty of inspiration from Tucson.

The fourth-generation global Tucson is also expected to launch in India sometime this year. The facelifted Creta gets Parametric Jewel pattern grille, unique LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed front bumper and fog lamp section, revised skid plates, a set of new alloy wheels and a rear end resembling the Russia-spec Creta.

It features an updated trunk lid and a revised tail lamp section. The interior boasts new features including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant Systems) as lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring are offered in Indonesia.

We do expect similar features to be available in the India-spec model as well along with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and updated BlueLink connective features amongst others. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines will more likely be utilised with similar transmission choices.