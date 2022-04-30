2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Loaded With High-End Tech Upon Launch

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to get a lot more convenience and safety features on offer when it launches in India

South Korean car giant Hyundai is expected to roll out a midlife facelift for Creta in India soon, likely towards the end of 2022 or around early 2023. The updated SUV is already on sale in a few international markets, including Indonesia and Thailand, and it features plenty of cosmetic changes over the current India-spec version.

Hyundai Creta facelift will have a completely new face, consisting of a larger front grille with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper will be restyled as well, with silver-finished highlights and a wide air dam. The side profile will likely remain completely unchanged. The rear section will get redesigned taillights, an updated tailgate, and a restyled roof-mounted spoiler (with an integrated stop lamp).

As for the interior, we don’t expect any major changes to the design, including to the dashboard, centre console, etc. The upholstery could be different, and the instrument cluster will likely be upgraded to a fully digital system. We do expect plenty of additional features and equipment to be offered here. The biggest change expected on the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is the addition of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which will include forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, etc. This would help improve the overall safety of the SUV, which has come under online criticism since Creta’s Global NCAP crash test result was published.

The BlueLink connected car system will be upgraded too, with a few new connected features on offer, although the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen would remain the same. Currently available features, like ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, cabin air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, etc., will continue to be offered. Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs. 10.28 lakh to Rs. 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the updated model will be a little more expensive overall. Upon launch, Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to be a rival to Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, etc.