2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted On Test Again

New spy images of the upcoming Hyundai Creta from Indonesia further strengthen our belief of it coming with a Tucson-like front face

Hyundai Creta is one of the top-selling SUVs in the country. It has been defining the new trend in the Indian auto industry with its high sales figure. While the mid-size SUV was launched last year in India, it is already anticipating a mid-life refresh. The test mule of the Creta facelift was earlier spotted, giving a sneak peek of the front facet. This time around, a set of new images have surfaced on the internet.

These pictures reveal some more details of the facelifted model’s design. The updates that are expected to arrive on the Hyundai SUV are likely to be radical. It will feature a front face that will follow a similar design suit as the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. On the front, it will feature a parametric grille with integrated LED DRLs.

The actual headlamp cluster will, however, sit on the lower portion of the bumper. Also, repositioned housings for the fog lamps are expected. It gets a set of new alloy wheels as well. For the rear face, things are likely to be revamped as well. While the rear face is hidden under heavy camouflage, it might have a set of redesigned tail lamps.

On the inside, the Creta comes with a thoughtfully laid out cabin. The two-tone appeal for the dashboard looks upmarket, and the feature list is long too. Hence, only a handful of minor tweaks are expected to make their way to the facelifted Creta’s interior.

In terms of powertrain and drivetrain options, there are a slew of possibilities available for buyers. Buyers have a total of 5 engine-gearbox combinations to choose from, with 3 engine options and 4 transmission choices. The engine options include a 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. Gearbox options comprise 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT, and 7-speed DCT.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to make its way to the Indian shores by either late 2022 or early 2023. The current model was launched in the Chinese market as IX25 and made its way to India only a year later from its Chinese debut.

Source: Autonetzmag