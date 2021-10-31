2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

2022 Hyundai Creta is expected to be introduced in India sometime next year with similar exterior and interior updates as Indonesia

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will make its world premiere at the GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) running between November 11 and 21 and is expected to reach India sometime next year with almost identical changes. The latest generation of the midsize SUV takes design influence from the iX25 sold in China but the facelift is more in line with the fourth generation Tucson retailed in the global markets.

The updated Hyundai Palisade appears to adopt a similar styling that can also be found in the Santa Cruz pickup truck as the brand looks to streamline its models in terms of design under the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy. Hyundai’s Indonesia division has been teasing the updated Creta with teaser sketches, images and videos giving us a clear hint of what to expect.

The leaked image of the front end of the 2022 Hyundai Creta further reiterates the changes made. The thoroughly redesigned facade comes with sharper headlamps and a brand new grille with Parametric Jewel pattern comprising hidden lights that light up when the SUV is turned on. The front bumper has new contours and a revised fog lamp section with a wide central lower air intake.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta will become the first model from the South Korean brand to be made in Indonesia and the rear gets its share of updates as well. The top-end variant will boast newly designed alloy wheels. The interior gains a 10.25-inch TFT cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and the latest BlueLink in-car connective features.

Other highlights in the 2022 Hyundai Creta are an eight-speaker Bose audio system, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, drive mode selector and possible ADAS based driver-assistive and safety features. In Indonesia, the midsize SUV is expected to be offered in five- and seven-seater layouts and only a 1.5-litre petrol engine could be utilised.

As for India, we do not expect any changes in performance as the expansive range consisting of a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol will continue.