2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Showcased In Detail – Walkaround Video

The newly-unveiled Hyundai Creta facelift sports a Tucson-inspired front fascia, along with an updated rear section

Hyundai officially unveiled the Creta in Indonesia recently, at the 2021 GIIAS. This isn’t the same Creta that we get in India though, but a facelifted version! The SUV features a few significant changes to the exterior design, along with a few minor changes to the interior.

Walkaround videos of the new Hyundai Creta facelift have now started emerging online, courtesy of Indonesian reviewers. Here, we bring you one, posted by AutonetMagz, which takes a thorough look at the SUV. The audio is in Indonesian and the auto-translated English captions are poor, but the video itself is rather nice.

The biggest change on the facelifted Creta is at the front end. The front grille is wide and features LED DRLs at both ends. The main headlamp unit sits on the front bumper, just like on the current model, but has a more square-ish look than before. The SUV also gets a silver-finished faux bash plate. which surrounds the air dam on the front bumper.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, while at the rear, we see restyled taillights and an updated tailgate. Buyers can also get additional silver highlights for the exterior, including a silver surround for the front grille, and bold silver-finished cladding on the bumpers and at the sides below the doors.

The interior of the Creta facelift is largely similar to the current India-spec version. The SUV gets the same design for the dashboard, centre console, and steering wheel. However, the instrument cluster consists of a 10.25-inch TFT screen, larger than the 7-inch MID we get on the Indian version, although the infotainment touchscreen is a smaller, 8-inch unit.

The Indonesia-spec Creta is available with a single-engine option – a 1.5L NA petrol engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm on tap. In the Indian market, we get the same, along with two more options – a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). We expect the powertrains to carry over unchanged to the facelift model when it launches in India, likely in the second half of 2022.