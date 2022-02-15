2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Prime IVT Detailed Walkaround Video

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to go on sale in India in the second half of this year with a host of changes inside and out

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Creta late last year at the 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) and it has been reaching showrooms across Indonesia already. The midsize SUV is produced in West Java and it will more likely be introduced in India in the second half of this calendar year considering its overwhelming popularity here.

The five-seater competes against Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and Skoda Kushaq in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment. The second-generation Hyundai Creta debuted in India in early 2020 and its design based on the iX25 sold in China remains fresh. But, Hyundai is giving a major styling upgrade to set the bar even higher.

The Creta facelift is retailed in Indonesia in multiple variants such as Active, Trend, Style, and Prime. Here we have linked a detailed walkaround video of the Prime IVT variant showing the exterior and interior. The Prime and Style are packed with features and both have their differences inside and out amidst sitting at the top of the range.

The Prime features added enhancements such as red accents on the front fascia and the rear end while the prominent skid plate elevates the styling further. Sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy seen in Tucson, the 2022 Hyundai Creta comes with a parametric jewel pattern grille section with seamless integration of the lighting system.

The vertically stacked headlamp cluster has integrated turn signals and the air intake is wide on the lower bumper. The equipment list features a large touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, layered dashboard, panoramic sunroof, smart air purifier, LED interior illumination, Bose audio system, multiple airbags and so on.

One of the key additions to the Hyundai Creta facelift’s lineup is the ADAS based assistive and safety systems and they are expected to be offered in India as well. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol with manual and automatic transmission choices.