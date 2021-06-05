2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Digitally Rendered Based On Spy Pictures

The digitally rendered image we have here shows us what the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift might look like

Hyundai first introduced the second-generation Creta (ix25) back in 2019, at the Shanghai Auto Show in China. The SUV made its way to India in 2020, and it quickly became the best-selling SUV in our market. Now, it seems like the South Korean car giant is planning to give the Creta a midlife facelift soon.

Recently, spy pictures of what seems to be the upcoming Creta facelift emerged online. Although the test model was wearing heavy camouflage, a few design details could still be made out. The facelift model will have an updated front fascia, featuring a new front grille and redesigned split headlamps. The new face seems to have been inspired by the new-generation Hyundai Tucson.

Here, we have a digitally rendered image that imagines the facelifted Creta in its production-ready form. Created by Shoeb R Kalania of IAB, this digital model looks quite impressive in all honesty. The face of the SUV is dominated by a large grille, with blacked-out mesh and 3D elements. The LED DRLs neatly integrate into the front grille, giving the SUV a sporty look.

The main headlamps here look a little sharper than those on the current model. There’s black plastic cladding all-around at the bottom (and on the wheel arches as well), and we also see a silver-finished skid plate at the front. At the sides, the changes are limited to a new set of alloy wheels. The final production model will likely sport only a few changes over this digitally created model.

We don’t expect the facelifted Creta to feature any changes to the powertrain. In the Indian market, the Creta is available with three engine choices – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm), and a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm) – along with multiple transmission options.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will likely make its global debut next year, and go on sale in select foreign markets by the end of 2022. We expect the updated SUV to launch in the Indian market soon after, sometime during 2023.