2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Design Revealed In New Teaser Images

2022 Hyundai Creta will make its global premiere in Indonesia at the GIIAS show; India launch likely sometime next year

Following the release of teaser sketches and spy shots of the prototype wearing fancy camouflage, Hyundai has released new teasers giving away the design details of the upcoming facelift. Just as we expected, the updated Hyundai Creta takes plenty of design inspiration from the global Tucson at least at the front and the rear updates can also be seen in the teasers.

The midsize SUV currently carries the styling philosophy similar to the iX25 sold in China and the facelift will become the first Hyundai SUV to be made in Indonesia. The front fascia comprises rectangular-shaped headlamps, a thoroughly redesigned front grille, and a unique Parametric Jewel pattern with hidden lamps giving a striking stance.

The LED Daytime Running Lights will be visible only when the SUV is switched on giving a seamless pattern across the grille surface. Just as the headlamps and the grille, the bumper section is also restyled with more aggressive fog lamp housing, wider central air inlet, new skid plate, etc. The frontal changes do give a wider stance to the SUV.

It will gain newly designed Y-shaped alloy wheels and perhaps new colour schemes as well. The rear features split LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna, boot mounted spoiler and possible updates to the bumper that is hidden in the teaser. The rear quarter teaser also shows chromed door handles, blacked out pillars giving a dual-tone theme and so on.

The interior could get ADAS-based driver assistive and safety features along with upholstery changes and use of new materials but the features list will largely remain identical as the SUV is already packed with premium equipment. As for Indonesia, the facelifted Hyundai Creta may get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or an automatic unit. The Creta will likely be retailed in five- and seven-seater layouts in Indonesia, and India already has the three-row Alcazar. The updated Creta is expected to reach Indian shores sometime next year.