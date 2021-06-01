2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift – 5 Things You Should Know

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the upcoming, India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift

It doesn’t seem too long ago that the second-generation Hyundai Creta was introduced in our market, and the South Korean car major seems to have already begun work on its midlife update. Spy pictures of the same recently popped up on the internet, and speculations about the upcoming model have been raging like wildfire since.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will feature a few changes over the current model, but a lot will remain unchanged as well. Here, we take a look at everything we know so far about it.

Design

The biggest change on the 2022 Hyundai Creta will be in terms of the exterior design. Although the test model was heavily disguised, there were some noticeable changes in the front fascia of the SUV. The split headlamps have been restyled, and the front grille seems to have a new design as well, inspired by the new-generation Tucson. We don’t expect the interior to feature any major changes over the current model.

Platform

The second-generation Creta is built on the Hyundai-Kia K2 platform, which also underpins the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, and Hyundai i20. As the upcoming model update of the Creta is just a midlife facelift, the underpinnings will remain unchanged over the current model.

Powertrain

The engine and transmission options will remain unchanged as well. In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is available with three engine choices. The first one is a 1.5L NA petrol powerplant (115 PS/144 Nm), which comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The second one is a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor (140 PS/242 Nm), paired to a 7-speed DCT. The third one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (115 PS/250 Nm), available with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Expected global debut

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will likely be officially unveiled either towards the end of this year or during the first half of next year. The current model had its global debut back in 2019 in China, as the second-generation ix25, and we expect the facelift model to first go on sale in the Chinese market in 2022.

Expected launch in India

In the Indian market, the second-generation Creta was introduced just last year, so it would take a while before the facelift model arrives here. A conservative estimate would be early-2023, but of course, this is just speculation.