2022 Hyundai Casper Interior Revealed, Gets Flat-Folding Front Seats

Hyundai Casper is the first-ever production car to offer a flat-folding driver seat, and plenty of other features are also on offer here

At the beginning of this month, Hyundai Motor Company had officially unveiled the exterior of its upcoming micro-SUV, the Casper. Now, the South Korean car giant has revealed its interior as well, via official images. The tiny crossover gets a compact but impressive cabin, with a lot of impressive features and equipment on offer.

The interior styling is rather simplistic, as expected from an affordable city commuter. The dashboard layout is uncluttered and simple, with a freestanding infotainment system in the centre, just above the AC vents. The car gets a two-spoke steering wheel (flat-bottom, multi-functional), behind which is a 4.2-inch full-digital LCD instrument cluster.

The centre console is short and doesn’t take up a lot of space, although it does house the infotainment controls, HVAC control, and gear selector. This leaves the space between the front seats free for a centre armrest with two cupholders beneath. The cabin of the Casper is quite flexible, thanks to its unique flat-folding driver seat (and front passenger seat), a world-first feature for a production car. The folding front seats can double up as tables, which would be a handy feature for weekends picnics. The rear seats can also fold flat, with recline feature available as well on them. Not only that, but one can also slide the rear seats forwards and backwards by 160mm, which means that the rear passengers can liberate more legroom at the expense of boot space.

Other features on offer include automatic climate control, heated and ventilated driver seat, sunroof, air purifier, power-operated and heated ORVMs, mood lighting, push-button start/stop, and automatic cruise control. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available as well, like autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, etc., and it also gets seven airbags. It also gets a drive mode selector, with three modes – snow, sand and mud. In the South Korean market, Hyundai Casper will be available with two engine options – a 1.0L NA petrol unit (76 PS) and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (100 PS). Transmission choices will be limited to a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The Casper won’t be coming to India sadly, as confirmed by Hyundai, as it has been deemed too small for our market.