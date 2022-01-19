2022 Honda HR-V Teased (Civic Based) In The US; Has A Different Design

2022 Honda HR-V will go on sale in the North American market later this year and it has a different front fascia compared to the global-spec model

Honda has released teaser images of the new HR-V for the United States market and is based on the latest generation Civic. Compared to the global-spec HR-V crossover, it comes with notable differences. The North American market exclusive model has very little in common with the HR-V sold in the international markets and here we list out what they are.

The design sketches of the 2022 Honda HR-V give a clear look into the exterior of the crossover and it will be introduced in the later stages of this calendar year. The exterior boasts a peculiar front end with a prominent octagonal-shaped front grille with a unique S-shaped mesh and the bumpers at the front and rear have a bold appeal.

It also comes with sharp-looking headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a forward dipping bonnet structure with a Honda badge mounted on the edge, aggressive C-shaped fog lamp housing with a wide central air inlet, raked front windshield, etc. Other highlights are a sporty rear section and a rather flowing side profile.

The rear of the 2022 Honda HR-V features a sculpted tailgate, wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps that extend into the tailgate, an integrated spoiler, bumper with skid plate, prominent black cladding on the sides and rear, etc. Since it is based on the same architecture as the new-gen Civic sedan, the mechanicals and powertrain options will likely be similar as well.

The new crossover will replace its successful predecessor that is one of the top sellers for Honda in the United States. It could use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 158 hp and 187 Nm of peak torque while a petrol-hybrid 1.8-litre unit may stay put as well with the same transmission choices.

The HR-V was reportedly scheduled to launch in India two years ago before the project was red flagged. However, the Japanese manufacturer is currently said to be working on a midsize SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes and it could launch in the near future.