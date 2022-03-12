2022 Honda HR-V Hybrid SUV Put Through Moose Test – Video

2022 Honda HR-V managed the highest speed of 74 kmph and it understeered and went wide while the moose test was performed at 81 kmph

The all-new Honda HR-V has been put through the notorious moose test from Spain and a recent video showed how it performed. The moose test or the evasive manoeuvre test is performed to determine how well a certain vehicle evades a suddenly appearing obstacle and is standardised too. Honda has positioned the batteries to allow for a roomy interior for the occupants in the new HR-V.

According to the test, the 2022 Honda HR-V did not perform badly and it did not wow the tester either. The test was performed at 77 kmph and despite hitting the first cone, the tester reported that the crossover did have good reactions. The video showed the vehicle bouncing while swaying its way through the cones but it was said to be not noticeable from inside.

After a few attempts, the moose test was completed successfully with a top speed of 74 kmph and it was said to be a good result for its class. In previous outings, the Audi Q2 managed to finish the moose test with the highest speed of 77 kmph while the Dacia Sandero only topped out 73 kmph while nursing through all the cones without toppling any of them.

The 2022 Honda HR-V was pushed to its limits as an attempt at 81 kmph did not yield much as the crossover understeered and went wide. Despite being unsuccessful in that attempt, the HR-V was stable, unlike the Skoda Enyaq iV. As for the performance, the latest HR-V uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor.

The combined power output stands at 129 hp and the peak torque is rated at 253 Nm. Honda says the crossover can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in 10.6 seconds and has a fuel consumption of 5.4 litres per 100 km on the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle. The HR-V has long been rumoured to enter India but it did not turn out to be the case.

The Japanese manufacturer appears to be working on a new midsize SUV but details on it remain scarce.