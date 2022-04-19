2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs. 39.20 Lakh; Bookings Open

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT offers an automatic transmission, airbag, audio system, navigation system, adjustable suspension damping, etc.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2022 Gold Wing Tour in India. It has been brought to our market via the CBU import route, which has resulted in a sky-high price tag of Rs. 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Bookings for the tourer-motorcycle have commenced starting today, via the brand’s BigWing Topline dealerships.

There is just one colour option available – Gunmetal Black Metallic (with blacked-out engine finish). The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1833cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine, which generates a peak power of 126 HP (at 5500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 170 Nm (At 4500 rpm). Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT, which also gets a reverse gear.

There are four riding modes on offer here (Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain), which can alter the suspension damping and the response of the Dual Combined Brake System. The motorcycle gets a double-wishbone suspension setup at the front, along with a pro-link suspension at the rear, and it utilises an Aluminium (die-cast) twin-tube frame.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, had this to say at the launch, “Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India.”

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is an extremely heavy motorcycle at 390 kg (kerb weight), and it has a turning circle of 3.4 metres. The safety features on offer here are quite impressive, like hill-start assist, ABS modulator (integrated with brake ECU), and even an airbag.

Other features on offer include a 7-inch TFT MID (in the instrument console), electrically-adjustable flyscreen, all-LED lighting, auto-cancelling indicators, cruise control, smart key (with integrated emergency key), an on-board audio & navigation system, and even a gyrocompass. There are plenty of connectivity options available as well, like Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB Type-C ports.