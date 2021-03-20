2022 Honda Civic Spotted Undisguised In The Open Ahead Of Debut

The next-generation Honda Civic has been spied without camouflage in China and is expected to be unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show

The 2022 Honda Civic was first previewed in concept form in November last year, and now, the vehicle has been spotted without camouflage in the streets of Beijing. The spy shot gives us a glimpse of the front section of the upcoming vehicle, and there are plenty of differences in the styling department compared to the outgoing Civic.

The next-gen Civic has a much more conservative design than the current-gen model. The headlamps are sleeker but less aggressive, flanking a small front grille. The airdam is much larger, and the front bumper features fog lamps at the extreme ends, placed inside C-shaped housings. In the picture, we can see that the alloy wheels are still covered in camouflage wrap though.

The vehicle also gets a sloping roofline, and the sunroof is also visible in the spy picture. It should be noted that this is the China-spec version, and the Civic might be slightly restyled for other markets. However, the general design will remain the same as this model. The next-generation Honda Civic is expected to officially debut at the Shanghai Motor Show in April this year.

In the Chinese market, the vehicle is currently available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (125 HP/173 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (177 HP/220 Nm). The next-gen Civic will be available internationally in two body styles – sedan and hatchback. The Civic coupe has already been discontinued with the current-gen model, and it won’t be returning. It will get the ‘Si’ and ‘Type-R’ performance variants as well, just like the outgoing model.

According to speculations, the next-gen Civic Type-R will be the last Honda car in the European market to not feature an electrified or electric powertrain. It will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine, but will likely have a slightly higher output than the current 316 HP.

In the Indian market, Honda has discontinued the Civic, following the closure of the Japanese manufacturer’s plant at Greater Noida. As such, the next-generation Civic is unlikely to launch in India, at least in the near future.