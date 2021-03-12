2022 Honda Civic Leaked Online Undisguised; Gets More Matured Styling

2022 Honda Civic derives design influence from the Civic Prototype released late last year with a redesigned front and rear end

Back in November 2020, Honda revealed the Civic Prototype, a close to production take on the next-generation Civic, and it was critically acclaimed. Now, the production-ready model has made its internet debut courtesy of a set of leaked images from China. Came up on the Civic11Forum, the 2022 Honda Civic has close resemblances with the Civic Prototype and it will likely go on sale first in China.

The image of the undisguised eleventh generation Honda City wears a white body colour and it has 240 Turbo badge, which indicates the 1.5-litre VTEC four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum torque output of 240 Nm. The oval-shaped exhaust tips can be seen as opposed to the hidden tailpipes seen in the existing model.

In addition, you could also see the new front fog lamps. The overall styling has gone more matured in contrary to the sporty design theme followed currently. The slimmer LED headlamps have integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the front grille is also redesigned with a slightly angular appearance. The revised fog lamps are accompanied by meaner and wider central air intakes.



At the rear, the attention-grabbing C-shaped LED tail lamps are no more and in its place, more matured boomerang-shaped units with a less stubby boot structure have been opted in. The updated bonnet, bigger wing mirrors and cleaner side profile bring the 2022 Honda Civic a lot closer to the Accord sedan. The signature sloping roofline has been retained along with a unique notch at the lower window line close to the C-pillars.

The 2020 Honda Civic runs on a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and the interior has also been revised. It boasts a new floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Honda Connect, new dials and controls, use of more premium cabin materials and a three-button air conditioning panel as in the Accord are the main highlights.

In the global markets, the sedan will continue to use the 1.5-litre turbo engine with mechanical improvements and a hybrid unit cannot be ruled out of the equation. The next-gen Honda Civic will be offered in hatchback, sedan, Si and Type R guises.