2022 Honda Civic Launched With 174 PS 1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine

The new-gen Honda Civic finally reaches the Thailand market with a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor and Honda Sensing suite as standard fitment across the range

In the 11th generation rendition, Honda Civic has finally made its way to the Thailand market. Prices start from 964,900 Baht (Rs. 21.48 lakh) for the entry-level EL trim and go up to 1,009,900 Baht (Rs. 22.49 lakh). The RS model, on the other hand, will retail for 1,199,900 Baht (Rs. 26.72 lakh).

The new-gen model looks quite upmarket and follows the distinctive family design language of the brand. It gets an upright face with a solid chrome band for the radiator grille. The headlamps are sleek and come with integrated LED DRLs. With the long hood, tapering roofline and a stubby boot, the 11th-gen Honda Civic looks sharp.

On the sides, the alloy wheels attract some attention, as they measure 19 inches in diameter. Sadly, in the Thai market, Honda has restricted the rim size to 17 inches for the top-spec RS trim. Other variants ride on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The RS trim comes with black highlights for the alloy wheels and other styling elements.

The interior of the new-gen Civic is loaded to the brim. It gets six airbags as standard, along with the Honda Sensing framework, comprising of adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous brake and more. In addition, the RS trim gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit, wireless phone charger, and powered front seats.

Dimensionally, it has grown by a slight margin. It is now 4,678 mm long, 1,802 mm wide, and is 1,415 mm tall. In comparison to the last-gen model, it is longer by 30 mm, wider by 3 mm, and lower by 1 mm. The wheelbase of the 11th-gen Civic stands at 2,733 mm, whereas the 10th-gen iteration had a 33 mm shorter wheelbase.

Power comes from a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor contributing a peak power output of 174 PS and 240 Nm of max torque. It is a jump of 5 PS and 20 Nm of peak power and torque output, respectively, over the last-gen model. Talking of the fuel efficiency numbers, Honda claims a figure of 17.2 kmpl.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom only.