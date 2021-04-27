2022 Honda Civic Interior Previewed With New Design Philosophy

Honda recently previewed its new interior design philosophy, called ‘Simplicity and Something’, which will debut on the next-gen Civic

Japanese carmaker Honda recently released a video online, detailing its new interior design philosophy. Christened ‘Simplicity and Something’, this new design philosophy will be employed on future Honda cars, starting with the 2022 Honda Civic, which is set to be officially unveiled on April 28, 2021.

The manufacturer has stated that the new interior design philosophy aims to keep things simple and intuitive for customers. Modern cars are becoming increasingly tech-laden and complicated, so Honda has taken inspiration from its roots, deciding to simplify the design and enhance the user experience. A lot of that seems to have been achieved by the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

In the design preview, we get a few glimpses at a rather clutter-free interior. The dashboard design is simple yet extremely appealing, and the floating touchscreen infotainment system takes the spotlight here. The three-spoke steering wheel also looks lovely, and behind that is a fully digital instrument console. The dashboard also features horizontal ridges, which neatly integrate the AC vents.

Honda has also paid attention to other aspects of interior design, like visibility. The thin pillars, low cowl, and large glass area help the vehicle achieve great visibility. Also, the design will have a unique character, courtesy of a few special touches throughout the cabin. We’ll have to wait and see which of these elements, showcased in the design preview above, will make their way into the upcoming new-gen Civic.

“This serves as a guiding light for the next generation of Honda vehicles that are beginning to come to market,” said Johnathan Norman, Creative Lead for Honda Interior Design in the US. “It’s our ‘simple’ approach to design with the ‘and something’ that will help differentiate each product and make your future Honda vehicles something you want to drive and are excited to use,” he said.

We’re not sure if the 2022 Honda Civic will make its way to the Indian market. The current-gen Civic was discontinued in India near the beginning of this year, so the launch of the next-generation model seems highly unlikely at the moment.