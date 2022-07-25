2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition Launched – Better Than Yamaha R15?

The Yamaha R15-rivaling Honda CBR150R boasts a refined and powerful motor in addition to supreme performance and sorted dynamics

The 2022 Honda CBR150R is one of the most competent and capable performance bikes in the segment and is a strong rival to bikes like the Yamaha R15. While the Japanese bikemaker is yet to re-launch the CBR150R in India, the bike is on sale in the Malaysian market for a long time now.

The brand recently launched the new 2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition in Malaysia which has been derived from Honda’s MotoGP bike with a similar colour scheme. While it is still unknown whether Honda will bring this bike to India, here is what makes it unique and special when compared to its rivals.

The CBR150R was discontinued from the Indian market in 2017 and the brand is yet to relaunch the bike in the country ever since then. The CBR150R shared the segment with other 150cc performance bikes like the Yamaha R15 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF. The CBR150R Repsol Edition features MotoGP inspired colour scheme and graphics that give it an extremely sporty road presence.

To complement this livery, the bike also gets the same orange finish on the sub-frame, alloy wheels, fairings, and other parts of the bike supported by subtle white colour inserts. It is also worth noting the fact that only 800 units of the CNR150R Repsol Edition will be on sale in the market.

Mechanically, the bike remains identical to the standard iteration and is powered by a 149.16 cc, single-cylinder petrol engine. This engine churns out 17.1 bhp and has a peak torque output of 14.4 Nm. The braking duties are handled by 276 mm petal disc brakes at the front and 220 mm petal disc brakes at the rear. Needless to say, the bike gets dual channel ABS.

Honda had earlier filed a trademark application for the CBR150R in India and is expected to introduce this performance bike within the next few months. The brand is also working on launching a new two-wheeler in India on August 8th, 2022, details of which are yet to be known