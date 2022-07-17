2022 Honda CBR150R Gets Repsol Limited Edition With Updates

The production of the 2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition is limited to 800 units and it will be retailed alongside the existing two paint schemes

Honda has introduced the Repsol Edition of the 2022 CBR150R in the Malaysian market and is priced at RM13,499 (excluding tax and registration) (Rs. 2.42 lakh approximately). The special edition has always been popular amongst enthusiasts of the faired motorcycle and the 2022 version adorns the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) MotoGP paint schemes.

The production of the 2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition is restricted to just 800 units for Malaysia and it will be retailed alongside the existing shades namely Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic and Candy Scintillate Red. It competes against Yamaha R15M, which is already available in India. The speculations surrounding the CBR150R’s return have existed for a long period of time in India.

However, no official confirmation has been made on the matter and the design patent of the motorcycle was registered in India earlier this year. The Yamaha R15M costs RM14,998 (Rs. 2.68 lakh approx) while the base version is priced at RM11,988 (Rs. 2.14 lakh approx) in Malaysia. Except for the application of orange, red and white combination of colours, no other changes have been made.

Another highlight of the 2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition is the set of orange-painted alloy wheels. As for the performance, the same 150 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled Fi engine is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 16.09 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm. It is nearly 3 hp down and 1 Nm on its main rival R15.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch is offered as standard. The power is delivered to the rear wheel through a chain drive. Other highlights in the faired supersport are a dual-channel ABS system, single hydraulic disc brake at the front and the rear, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustability and LCD instrument console.

The 2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition has a seat height of 788 mm, a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres, and a kerb weight of 139 kilograms. It rides on 100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear tyres.