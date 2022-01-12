2022 Honda CB300R Launched In India At Rs. 2.77 Lakh – More Powerful

Honda CB300R has finally made its return to the Indian market in its BS6 avatar, and it will be available via the brand’s BigWing dealerships

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has re-introduced CB300R in the Indian market, which has been updated to meet BS6 emission norms. The neo-retro cafe racer was officially unveiled at IBW 2021 last month, sporting the same design as the previous (BS4) model. It gets a round LED headlamp, a flat single-piece handlebar, sculpted fuel tank, split-seat setup, stubby exhaust, and sleek LED taillight.

The radiator cowl is black instead of silver now, which differentiates the new model from the older one. The bike also gets an exposed frame, golden-finished USD front forks, and a monoshock rear suspension, which look extremely sporty. The exhaust sports chrome elements to further improve the visual appeal. The bike also gets an LCD digital instrument cluster (with blue backlighting), LED turn indicators, and a USB charging port.

Smartphone connectivity is not available here, which seems like an oversight by the Japanese manufacturer. Alloy wheels are offered on the bike, 17-inch on both ends, with 110/70 tyre at the front and 150/60 tyre at the rear (both tubeless). Braking duties are handled by disc brakes – 296mm front and 220mm rear – with dual-channel ABS available as standard.

The engine of the 2022 Honda CB300R is the same 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit as before. However, it is slightly more powerful now, generating a peak power of 31.14 PS, although the torque output remains the same at 27.5 Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch offered as standard.

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, “Further reinstating our customers’ trust & Honda’s commitment towards them, the 2022 CB300R is finally here. Since its introduction, it has held high standards of engineering. With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R.”

The 2022 Honda CB300R has been priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it is available in two colour options – Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red. It will be available through the brand’s BigWing dealerships, alongside Honda CB350 H’ness and others. Its closest rivals in the Indian market include KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 R, and even Bajaj Dominar 400.