2022 Honda CB150X Adv (CB150R Based) Breaks Cover – Walkaround

2022 Honda CB150X is the smallest adventure tourer made by the brand and it has plenty in common with the CB150R naked streetfighter

Honda hosted the global premiere of the 2022 CB150X at the 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) and it has been launched at a price tag of RP 32 million (Rs. 1.68 lakh approximately). It has plenty in common with the CB200X which was introduced in India a few months ago and is currently the smallest adventure touring motorcycle produced by the brand.

Unlike the CB200X based on the Hornet 2.0, the 2022 Honda CB150X is a proper dual-purpose adventure tourer due to a number of reasons. As for the design, it draws plenty of styling cues from X series motorcycles sold by Honda across the globe and it has the signature pointed front beak emphasising a sharp design language throughout and is complemented by a tall windscreen.

The 2022 Honda CB150X is based on the highly popular CB150R and both have several commonalities including the diamond type frame and the powertrain. To address the off-roading and touring needs, the CB150X has middle set footpegs, an upright handlebar, a muscular fuel tank design, engine protecting bash plate, functional fuel tank shrouds, and so on.

Other highlights are a stepped up single-piece seat setup, a compact tail section with split grab rails, a sharp LED tail lamp, a side-mounted exhaust system, a set of 17-inch wheels with dual-purpose tyres, and a fully-digital instrument console. As for the performance, the same 149 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine is utilised.

It develops a maximum power output of around 17 PS at 9,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. It is suspended on 37 mm Showa upside-down front forks capable of 150 mm travel and a monoshock rear suspension. The braking duties are handled by front and rear discs assisted by ABS.

The changes of Honda introducing the CB150X are very slim considering that the CB200X has entered the market only recently and it is not a proper adv in itself. Honda also retails the CB500X and Africa Twin at the premium space in the domestic market via BigWing dealerships.