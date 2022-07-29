2022 Honda BR-V MPV Is Loaded With Tech & Features, India Bound?

2022 Honda BR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 121 PS

The new generation Honda BR-V first went on sale in Indonesia late last year and it has now been revealed for Thailand. To be sold in two variants namely E and EL, the 2022 Honda BR-V is estimated to carry a price tag between 930,000 baht (Rs. 20.30 lakh) and 980,000 baht (Rs. 21.39 lakh). Compared to the previous iteration, the second generation of the MPV will be more upmarket.

Based on the N7X concept with a more appealing design, the new BR-V has bigger proportions and it measures a length of 4,490 mm, a width of 1,780 mm and stands 1,685 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,695 mm. It derives power from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 121 PS at 6,600 rpm.

It is capable of delivering 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a CVT automatic transmission sending power to only the front wheels. As for the features, the base E trim gains auto LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, power adjustable ORVMs, ventilated front disc brakes, 16-inch wheels, electric power steering and so on.

On the inside, the 2022 Honda BR-V features a dual-tone leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AV vents, a 4.2-inch MID, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, steering mounted controls, keyless entry and start with Honda Smart Key and remote engine start.

The top-end variants gain a set of 17-inch wheels, LED fog lamps, black upholstery, audio with six speakers, piano black finish to the front grille, etc. It also features Honda Sensing suite comprising Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Auto High-Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation System With Lane Departure Warning, Lead Car Departure Notification System and more.

As for safety, six airbags, Honda LaneWatch, reversing camera, vehicle stability assist, anti-lock brakes, hill start assist, walk away auto lock, etc are available. The 2022 Honda BR-V comes in a total of three paint schemes namely Premium Sunlight White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Taffeta White.