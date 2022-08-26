2022 Honda BR-V 7-Seater Gets Advanced Features & High Level Safety

The new Honda BR-V not only boasts a comfortable and spacious 7-seater cabin but also gets potent powertrain options and attractive exterior design

Honda recently launched the next-gen Honda BR-V in Thailand at a starting price of 915,000 baht (Rs 20.5 lakh) for the base variant. Available in two trim options, the Honda BR-V promises to be a feature-rich and refined MPV for buyers looking for a reliable and well-built 7-seater car.

Here are all the details you should know about this new Honda 7-seater MPV. To start with, the new 2022 Honda BR-V will be offered in two trim options – E and EL. While the E variant is priced from 915,000 baht, the range-topping EL variant is priced at 973,000 baht.

The new second-gen Honda BR-V will be powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 121 PS and 145 Nm respectively. It comes mated to a CVT gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

The new BR-V gets sleek LED taillights, a large chrome grille at the front and a sculpted bumper that gives it a strong look. The side profile looks proportionate and is complimented by black body cladding and machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear feels rather simple and gets large tail lights on either side while a subtle rear bumper design gives it an elegant touch. In all, the new BR-V remains a smart-looking MPV and offers an impressive road presence.

For those wondering, the new BR-V measures 4490 mm in length, 1780 mm in width, and 1685 mm in height while the wheelbase is measured at 2695 mm. The car rides on 17-inch wheels and is offered with features like ventilated front disc brakes, automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome outer door handles, electrically operated ORVMs, semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control and more.

Inside, the BR-V gets an all-black cabin that not only boasts a long list of features but in addition to this, also offers a spacious and comfortable in-cabin experience to the users and occupants. The also scores high on the safety front and is offered with Honda Sensing Suite which includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keep Assist, and other advanced driving aid systems.