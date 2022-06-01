2022 Honda Airblade 160 (Aerox 155 Rival) Launched With Big Updates

2022 Honda Airblade 160 gets a lighter chassis, updated front end, a new powertrain taken from Vario 160, etc in its new avatar

Honda has introduced the new generation Airblade 160 in the Vietnamese market with a host of revisions compared to the old model. While the design has been mildly tweaked, the 2022 Honda Airblade 160 gets a brand new powertrain and for improved riding dynamics, a new chassis has been used and is stiffer and lighter than its predecessor.

The new Airblade 160 derives power from a 160 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled unit producing a maximum power output of 15 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. Compared to one of its main rivals, the Yamaha Aerox 155, the updated Airblade 160 produces slightly more power and the torque output is 0.3 Nm more. The engine is the same unit used in the Vario 160.

The sixth-generation Honda Airblade 160 comes equipped with a CVT automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. As for the design, the Japanese two-wheeler major has added a new twin headlamp unit and is sharper than before while LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned vertically right above the LED headlamps and the turn signals are integrated onto the same cluster.

In a typical fashion to the performance-based motoscooters, the 2022 Honda Airblade 160 features a central tunnel running through the floorboard while the body panels are sleek and are complemented by a thick grab rail. Other highlights in the new scooter are Airblade graphics right below the pillion seat, a single-piece seat setup, a side-mounted exhaust system and so on.

The tail section has been raised while the stylish five-spoke alloy wheels, exhaust unit, suspension, etc are done up in black colour. It has an underseat storage capacity of 23.2 litres while the instrument console is a fully-digital unit. It also gets USB charging facility, smart key, boot illumination, sharp-looking mirrors, a black windscreen, and a lot more.

The 2022 Honda Airblade 160 is priced at VND 55,990,000 (around Rs. 1.87 lakh) and is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake with a single-channel ABS system.