2022 Honda Africa Twin Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.01 Lakh

2022 Honda Africa Twin will be brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and bookings have commenced across Big Wing Topline dealerships

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the domestic market and its prices start at Rs. 16.01 lakh for the manual transmission and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Haryana) for the dual-clutch transmission-equipped variant.

The reservations for the 2022 Honda Africa Twin have commenced across the Big Wing Topline dealerships in India and it will be brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. Since the Africa Twin is a well renowned high-end adventure touring machine, the Japanese manufacturer expects to draw a good chunk of audience with the new version.

Honda has made available the dual-clutch version in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic colourway while the less expensive manual transmission-equipped variant is offered in Pearl Glare White Tricolor paint scheme evoking retro appeal. The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports benefits from a 110 mm lower five-stage adjustable windscreen.

The tall set handlebars give a more upright riding position with high visibility and the tail section has a narrow profile and the seat is contoured to allow good ground reach and easy rider movement. The dual LED headlamps are set high with LED DRLs that automatically adjust their intensity based on the ambient conditions while the knuckle guards come as standard.

Other highlights are a full-colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and it can be customised. The powertrain features Throttle By Wire (TBW) system allowing much finer management of engine output and character alongside Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for better road grip.

The 1,082.9 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke 8V OHC engine is utilised. It develops a maximum power output of 98 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The updated DCT gains new settings to deliver smoother handling in the first two gears. The electronic aid system comprises six-axis IMU, anti-lock brakes, four ride modes (Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road), custom user settings, etc.