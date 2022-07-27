2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Lakh

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R has received a new pillion grab rail and a revised seat design; no mechanical changes have been made

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated version of the Xtreme 160R in the Indian market and is priced at Rs. 1,17,148 for the single disc, Rs. 1,20,498 for the dual disc and Rs. 1,22,338 for the Stealth edition (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It competes against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the highly competitive segment.

The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R has gained minor updates with no mechanical changes. The naked motorcycle is appreciated for its nimble handling characteristics courtesy of the slim chassis and lightweight nature and is one of the decent packages available in its segment. For MY2022, the largest two-wheeler producer in the country has updated the motorcycle with a new pillion grab rail for improved convenience.

In addition, the 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R has gained a revised seat design for the single-piece saddle. Elsewhere, the naked streetfighter remains identical to the previous version as it features a single-pod LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank design, black finished alloy wheels with red stickers, a side-mounted black exhaust system, sharp-looking mirrors, and a digital instrument console with gear position indicator.

As for the performance, the same 163 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. The base single disc variant is equipped with a rear drum brake setup.

Meanwhile, the dual disc and the Stealth edition are available with disc brakes on both wheels, assisted by a single-channel ABS system. As for the suspension, it features telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustability. Recently, Hero has been expanding its product lineup with the inclusion of XTEC variants.

The Hero Splendor Plus gained a Canvas Black Edition with an all-black colour scheme, chrome ‘Super Splendor’ badging on the fuel tank, headlamp, exhaust shield etc. It is priced at Rs. 77,430 for the drum brake variant while the disc version costs Rs. 81,330 (ex-showroom).