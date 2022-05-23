2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Vs Old Splendor Plus – Video Comparison

Here, we have a brief video comparison between the newly launched Hero Splendor Plus XTEC and the motorcycle’s older top-spec variant – Splendor Plus i3S

Hero MotoCorp recently launched Splendor Plus XTEC in the Indian market. The newest ‘variant’ in the Splendor Plus range offers more tech and has a few styling differences than other variants, all at a marginally higher price. This begs the question – are all these changes worth the added cost.

The video below, posted by Unseen Auto, gives us a brief comparison between the new Splendor Plus XTEC and the old Splendor Plus (i3S variant). The first change we notice is the styling; the new model is available in exclusive new colour schemes – Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey, and Pearl White – with new body graphics.

The new ‘XTEC’ variant also gets a fully-digital instrument console, with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. This system offers connected features like incoming call/message alerts, missed call reminder, etc. The console also gets a real time mileage indicator, two tripmeters, an odometer, a speedometer, and a fuel gauge.

The older variants of the motorcycle had an analogue interment console instead, with much less functionality. It consisted of a speedometer, an odometer, and a fuel gauge. Interestingly, a USB charging port is available on both variants, which is quite useful in this day and age. Another additional feature is the new LED DRL on the headlamp cowl on Splendor Plus XTEC, which looks unique.

Other than that, there are no differences between the two motorcycles. The engine is the same 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm on tap. This tried and tested powerplant offers great reliability, and it comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The braking and suspension systems have no changes as well, and even the 18-inch alloy wheels are the same. At last, we come to the price. The new ‘XTEC’ variant of Hero Splendor Plus is priced at Rs. 72,900. This is only marginally more expensive than Splendor Plus i3S (and i3S Black and Accent Edition), which is priced at Rs. 70,700. The base variant of the bike is priced at Rs. 69,380.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi