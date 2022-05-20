2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC – Top 5 Things To Know About It

Here, we have listed everything that you need to know about the recently launched Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero MotoCorp recently launched a new variant of Splendor Plus in the Indian market, named ‘Splendor Plus XTEC’. The new model features a few changes over the regular version, largely in the technology department. For tech-savvy buyers, the Splendor has become much more attractive now!

1. Styling update

The most noticeable design feature of the new ‘XTEC’ variant of Splendor Plus is the LED DRL on the headlamp cowl. It is offset to the left (of the bike), which does look slightly odd. The underbody of the motorcycle has been blacked out, giving it a more premium feel. There are four paint options available here – Pearl White, Tornado Grey, Canvas Black, and Sparkling Beta Blue.

2. New instrument console

Hero has added a fully-digital instrument console here. The system features Bluetooth connectivity, which offers connected features like missed call notifications, incoming call/message alerts, etc. The instrument console also displays RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), along with the trip meter, odometer, and fuel gauge (with low fuel warning).

3. Other features

Apart from the new instrument console, a USB charging port is also available. The switchgear is the same as the regular Splendor Plus, and the braking system is identical too (130mm drum brakes on both ends, with CBS). Even the suspension system (conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin hydraulic shockers at the rear) and the 18-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged.

4. Powertrain

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is powered by the same 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (8.02 PS/8.05 Nm) as other Splendor Plus variants. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox, and an idle start/stop system is offered as standard.

For added safety, the motorcycle also gets a side-stand engine cutoff and bank angle sensor (which cuts off the engine when the bike fall over).

5. Price

The new ‘XTEC’ variant is the top-spec trim in the Splendor Plus range, priced at Rs. 72,900. Other variants of the motorcycle are priced from Rs. 69,380 to Rs. 71,700 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Considering the equipment on offer, the additional cost does seem justified.