2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster Breaks Cover With 90 HP V-Twin Engine

2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster is powered by a 975 cc Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin engine developing 90 hp and 95 Nm

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster has made its global debut and is part of the Sportster range prioritising performance and a unique design. It blends the silhouette of the classic Sportster with the performance of the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain along with a slew of electronic rider aids and features aimed at a new generation of riders, according to Harley Davidson.

Speaking of the new motorcycle, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said, “By building on the 65-year Sportster legacy, the Nightster provides a canvas for creativity and personalization, offering the ultimate platform for customization and expression for new and existing riders.”

It comes equipped with a 975 cc Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin engine with variable valve timing and hydraulic valve lash adjustment. The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 90 hp at 7,500 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm. It has a compression ratio of 12:1 with 97 mm bore x 66 mm stroke.

It is said to have a flat torque curve throughout the rev band with robust power through the mid-range. The original Nightster went on sale back in 2007 as a bobber built on the Sportster’s architecture and it was available only till 2012. The Forty-Eight carries similar styling and is still on sale but with the Sportster name removed from HD’s website. The new 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster carries over many design details from the old model.

It will be offered in Vivid Black, Gunship Grey, and Redline Red colour schemes. It is suspended on 41 mm Showa-sourced Dual Bending Valve conventional forks and shock absorbers with coil springs and a threaded collar for pre-load adjustment. It is expected to go on sale soon in the United States with a starting price of $13,499 (Rs. 10.28 lakh approximately).

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster features Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Selectable Ride Modes (Road, Sport and Rain), four-inch analogue speedometer with an inset multi-function LCD display mounted on the handlebar riser, LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, etc.