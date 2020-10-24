2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup – Top Five Things You Should Know

The highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV was recently unveiled in the US, and here we present the top five things you should know about it

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV was recently unveiled by General Motors, and the ‘First Edition’ models are expected to be delivered to customers by late-2021. Even though this electric pickup is still almost a year away from hitting the streets, it has managed to create a lot of buzz. Fans of the brand are excited for the Hummer nameplate to finally return, even if as an electric vehicle.

The Hummer EV isn’t just bark, it also has a lot of bite. From impressive off-road dynamics to comfort and luxury, there is a lot on offer in this truck. Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the upcoming GMC Hummer EV pickup.

1. Massive Power And Torque Figures

With GMC referring to this vehicle as a ‘Supertruck’, impressive power and torque figures are an expected outcome. The Hummer EV surely delivers on that; the maximum power is rated at 1,000 HP, while the peak torque is rated at 15,592 Nm. It should be noted that this torque figure is calculated at the wheel, not at the output shaft like carmakers traditionally calculate.

The drivetrain consists of three electric motors, one driving the front wheels and the other two driving the rear wheels, thus, effectively turning this onto a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The vehicle can reach 60 mph (96 kmph) from a standstill in just 3 seconds, and has a claimed driving range of up to 350 miles (almost 560 km).

2. Off-Road Capability

The new Hummer keeps the legacy of the old one alive by offering brilliant off-road abilities. It gets massive 35-inch tyres as stock, and has an approach angle of 44 degrees and a departure angle of 34 degrees in standard driving mode, and a water wading capacity of 32 inches.

The electric pickup also offers four-wheel steering, along with a ‘crab’ mode, which allows the vehicle to drive diagonally sideways! Also, there are up to 18 cameras on offer, including four underbody cameras, which help monitor the terrain. You can also increase the ride height by 6 inches via the adaptive air suspension.

3. Transparent Roof With Removable Panels

Just like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, the GMC Hummer EV also gets a few removable body panels. This will allow people to enjoy an open-air experience when out in the wild. Even when the roof is in place, you can enjoy the view of the sky, as the roof panels are transparent, like a massive sunroof.

4. Extreme Practicality

The new GMC Hummer EV is also a very practical vehicle. Because the battery is mounted at the bottom of the car (protected by bash plates), the vehicle is able to free up space for an extra trunk at the front! You can stow away the removable roof panel here, or use it as an additional trunk for groceries, etc. The company hasn’t revealed its loading capacity (in the bed) or towing capacity at the moment, but we’re sure these number will be impressive as well.

5. Brilliant Interior

The cabin of the Hummer EV looks quite pretty, thanks largely to the dual-tone colour theme. The dashboard also seems extremely well designed, featuring a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre console. The instrument cluster consists of a 12.3-inch screen with crisp animations. Overall, this cabin is lightyears ahead of GMC’s current crop of truck and SUVs.