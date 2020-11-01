2022 GMC Hummer EV Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Check out this walkaround video of the recently-unveiled GMC Hummer EV, which showcases all the quirks and feature of the electric pickup

General Motors recently unveiled the new Hummer pickup in the US, and the company is referring to it as a ‘Supertruck’. With a 1000 horsepower electric powertrain, it isn’t hard to see why! Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicle type in North America, and there are a lot of electric pickups in the pipeline. As such, the Hummer EV is quite an important product for GMC.

Here, we have a detailed walkaround video of the Hummer EV by Doug DeMuro. The video walks us through the exterior and interior details of the electric pickup. Starting at the front of the car, we see an LED lightbar running horizontally across the face, with HUMMER branding in it. It lights up when you approach the car, and when connected to a charger, it indicates the battery charge as well.

The Hummer EV looks extremely muscular and rugged; the front bumper is placed high and has two tow hooks on it. On each side, we see side-step/rock sliders, with piano black cladding along the length of the car. There are a lot of Hummer logos and badges all over the vehicle, and a blacked-out American flag on each of the C-pillars as well.

There are plenty of interesting design details in the cabin too. The speaker cover has a map of the sea of tranquillity (landmark on the Moon) etched on it, and the rest of the cabin is dominated by square-shaped elements. You also get a massive 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The rear seats get additional storage space behind them, and can be folded up if you wish to stow something without dirtying the seats. Also, the roof is made up of transparent removable panels, which is a brilliant touch. As for the loading bed, it is 5 feet long and 4 feet wide, and can be had with an electric cover. On the rear bumper, there’s a trailer hitch as well as two tow hooks.

The GMC Hummer EV is currently only available in the ‘Edition One’ trim, which is sold out at the moment. The company will be adding three trim levels on the final production version – 3X, 2X, and 2. The 3X model will have the 1000 HP 3-electric motor powertrain, while the 2 and 2X will have twin-electric motor setup with lower power figures.

All Hummer EV models will come standard with 4WD, adaptive air suspension, and four-wheel steering. The vehicle can also be had with 35-inch tyres, but you can fit 37-inch aftermarket wheels without alteration! Overall, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is an extremely impressive vehicle.