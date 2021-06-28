2022 Ford Endeavour To Be Heavily Inspired By F-150 Pickup Truck

The third-generation Ford Endeavour is expected to make its global debut sometime next year and it will be based on an updated body-on-frame platform

Only last month, the spy images of the next-generation Ford Endeavour surfaced on the internet giving us a lot of hints over how the model will be aesthetically and through subsequent rendering images we took you closer to the design of the highly popular full-sized SUV that competes against Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 in India.

The Ford Endeavour nameplate has been around 2003 in the international markets and it received a second generation in 2015. The forthcoming model is subjected to plenty of overhaul inside and out in response to the growing competition and shift in customer preferences, as it is expected to be brimmed with technology.

The Blue Oval will introduce the third generation Endeavour (also known as Everest in many markets) in 2022, and considering its popularity in India, it could make its way sometime later next year or in 2023. The images of the test mule caught on camera in Australia showed its resemblances with the latest Ford F-series pickup trucks.

With the F-series being the top-seller for Ford globally, it does not come as a surprise. The front fascia has been heavily influenced by the latest F-150 as the C-shaped headlamp unit can be clearly seen along with sleeker lighting elements, a more prominent bonnet, wider air inlets, muscular bumper section with rectangular-shaped fog lamps, etc.

Elsewhere, you could also see blackened wheel arches, raked windshield, tall pillars ensuring a large greenhouse, vertically-positioned LED tail lamp cluster, high-mounted stop lamp and so on. The 2022 Ford Endeavour is said to be underpinned by the updated version of the existing body-on-frame chassis that can also be seen in the Ranger series.

The body panels and other elements will continue to be shared with the Ranger, which was even spotted in India a few months ago fuelling launch speculations. We do not expect to see any change in performance as the 2.0-litre diesel producing 168 horsepower could continue in India while a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre diesel could also do the propelling duties.

The interior of the 2022 Ford Endeavour could get a redesigned centre console and dashboard, the latest Ford SYNC with a tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a new digital gauge cluster. The American auto major is also working on a C-segment SUV supposedly based on Territory’s platform for India while a heavily revised EcoSport is also in the pipeline.