2022 Ford Endeavour Spied Again On Test, Clearest Spy Shots Yet

New-gen Ford Endeavour will more likely go on sale in Australia next year and it could debut in India in late 2022 or early 2023

Ford India has the Endeavour as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market and is also a popular offering in countries like Australia. The Endeavour, also known as the Everest, will receive a big upgrade next year and we showed you the first set of spy pictures of the test mule a few weeks ago and now clearer images have been caught on camera.

The Endeavour/Everest has been in production since 2003 and the latest generation was introduced back in 2015. With increasing competition and ever-changing buyer preferences, the American auto major will implement a host of changes into the 2022 Ford Endeavour, and the exterior will be heavily influenced by the latest F-series pickup trucks.

On the outside, the test mule shows the presence of a more upright front fascia boasting C-shaped headlamps, wider air inlets, and a redesigned front bumper with a new fog lamp section. The more prominent radiator grille has chromed horizontal slats with the Blue Oval badge mounted in the middle and it looks slightly different from the F-150.

Other highlights in the 2022 Ford Endeavour are a near flat bonnet structure, newly designed Y-shaped black alloy wheels wrapped by low-profile tyres, an almost undisturbed side profile, raked front windshield, grey roof rails, restyled rear bumper, black side steps, and tall pillars ensuring a large greenhouse to offer roomy interior for the occupants.

The rear is also subjected to a string of changes including new C-shaped LED tail lamps, reworked bumper section with new reflectors, high mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, roof-integrated spoiler, slightly tweaked tailgate, etc. The 2022 Ford Endeavour is expected to be introduced in Australia in the due course of next year and considering its popularity, India could be one of the first markets to get the third-generation model.

The seven-seater full-size SUV may also get a longer dash-to-front-axle ratio like the 2022 Ford Ranger as both share a similar body-on-frame architecture and a turbo V6 diesel mill could be made available as well in the international markets. The possibilities of the new-gen Endeavour/Everest to have improved off-roading characteristics also exist.

The interior will be brand new with the likely existence of a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital gauge cluster, more premium surface finishes and trims, and a slew of safety, in-car connectivity and assistance based technologies are expected.