2022 Ford Endeavour Details Leaked, Will Get Wildtrak X Off-Road Variant

The next-generation Ford Endeavour will get three engine options internationally, along with a new ‘Wildtrak X’ off-road model

Ford Motor Company is currently working on the next-generation models of the Ranger pickup and Everest SUV (known as Endeavour in India). Both these vehicles will get revised interior and exterior design and new engine options, including a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, keeping in line with the electrification trend of recent times.

A new report by CarExpert claims that the next-generation Ford Everest/Endeavour will be available with three engine options. The first will be a 2.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates 213 PS and 500 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. This motor is already offered in the SUV in select international markets.

The second one will be a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 diesel, with 253 PS and 600 Nm on tap. This motor does duty on the Ford F-150 pickup truck in the US market. The last one is a 2.3-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, with a plug-in hybrid system. The PHEV variant is expected to generate around 370 PS and 680 Nm. All three engines will come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford will also introduce a new ‘Wildtrak X’ variant of the Everest, which will get off-road upgrades. These will include Bilstein shock absorbers, BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, rock sliders, standard 4×4 system, etc., just like the Ranger Raptor. On select trims (Trend Sport, Titanium, and Platinum), the manufacturer will offer ‘Extreme Off-Road package’, which will add similar equipment to the SUV as the Wildtrak X model.

As for next-generation Ford Ranger, it will also get the same three engine options as the new-gen Everest. Just like the current models, the next-gen Ranger and Everest will also share their platform. Also, both the vehicles are expected to get a 10.25-inch fully-digital TFT instrument console and SYNC4 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch tablet-style touchscreen.

The new-gen Ford Everest/Endeavour and Ranger are expected to debut globally towards the end of 2022. In India, the next-generation Ford Endeavour will likely arrive in 2023. We expect the manufacturer to only bring the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine to our market. Upon launch, the next-gen Endeavour will continue to compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

