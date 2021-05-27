2022 Ford Endeavour Design To Look Like This – Rendering

The new generation Ford Endeavour is based on the same design philosophy of the latest F-series pickup trucks

Ford Motor Company will introduce the new generation Endeavour/Everest sometime next year and is expected to reach the Indian market in the later stages of 2022. The first set of spy pictures of the third generation Endeavour caught on camera in Melbourne appeared on the internet only a few days ago and as suspected previously, its design is influenced by the latest F-series pickup trucks.

Here we have a couple of rendering images of the upcoming Ford Endeavour with the upright front fascia showcasing C-shaped headlamps with slender lighting elements, a muscular bonnet structure, large air intakes, a prominent front bumper with rectangular fog lamps, raked front windshield, aggressive-looking black wheel arches and bold character lines.

Other visual highlights of the 2022 Ford Endeavour are a large greenhouse ensuring a roomy cabin, vertically stacked LED tail lamps, an upright tailgate, a high-mounted stop lamp and so on. It sits on the updated ladder-frame chassis that will be used in the upcoming Ford Ranger pickup truck and it will have powertrains and body panels shared with the popular model.



The Blue Oval is working on launching a C-segment SUV based on the Territory for India while a thoroughly updated EcoSport is also in the development. We can expect the new generation Endeavour to join the lineup sooner than the C-SUV considering the popularity of the full-sized SUV and Ford having to part ways with Mahindra and thus hampering the progress of the CX757.

It could continue to use the existing 168 hp 2.0-litre diesel mill in India. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel and a 3.0-litre diesel engine could be utilised. To accommodate the latter, the seven-seater SUV will likely get the longer dash-to-front-axle ratio as the 2022 Ranger.

On the inside, it will boast of the latest Ford SYNC interface with a likely tablet-styled touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. In addition, a digital instrument cluster, a host of driver-assistive and safety features, radar-based technologies, wireless charging facility, etc are high possibilities.