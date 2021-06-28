2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spotted Testing; Reveals Design Updates

2022 Ford EcoSport gets a revised front fascia boasting redesigned front grille, headlamps and bumper; no mechanical changes expected

Ford India appears to be working on a new C-segment SUV based on the Territory’s platform while the third generation Endeavour had also been spotted running trials in Australia. The EcoSport is also expected to receive a big upgrade next year and the first signs have come up on the interweb, courtesy of a set of spy pictures.

The EcoSport is currently the American manufacturer’s top-selling model in India and it really opened the doors for more brands to come in the compact SUV segment as it set the early tone nearly a decade ago. Over the years, the sub-four-metre SUV remained unaltered barring some minor updates and back in March 2021, the SE variant was introduced in India.

With the proposed joint venture between Ford and Mahindra fell through, both the brands have gone down their own route to develop future products and the facelifted EcoSport is crucial for Ford in gaining volumes and to maintain some sort of momentum in sales. The spy images of the 2022 Ford EcoSport shows a host of updates to the front fascia.

The hexagonal front radiator grille has been redesigned while the inverted L-shaped Daytime Running Lights are fitted on the updated bumper with central air intake. It also features new round shaped fog lamps and sleeker headlamp assembly. We can expect a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels to be offered and the cosmetic changes appear to be limited to the front end.

The pillars, raked windshield, spare wheel mounted upright tailgate, wraparound tail lamps, high-mounted stop lamp with integrated spoiler, roof rails, etc look to have been carried over. On the inside, the 2022 Ford EcoSport will likely continue to have the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Ford SYNC tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

As part of the mid-life update, new features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and connectivity could be added, and it begs the question of when the next-generation EcoSport will show up really. The existing 1.5-litre petrol producing 122 hp and 149 Nm, and the 1.5-litre diesel developing 100 hp and 215 Nm could stay put with similar transmission choices as in the current model.