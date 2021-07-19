2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spotted On Test Again Revealing New Colour

The updated Ford EcoSport will more likely go on sale later this year or early 2022 with revisions to the front fascia and new features on the inside

Ford India has had the EcoSport as its top-seller for so many years but it has largely stayed the same way since its debut nearly a decade ago. Recent reports suggest that the American auto major is looking for a new partner dealing with contract manufacturing to utilise its local production capacity in the aftermath of the potential alliance with Mahindra falling through.

The EcoSport set the initial benchmark in the sub-four-metre SUV segment but the space really grew to newer heights in recent years. It is one of the busiest segments with many brands vying for the spotlight. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V are the fierce competitors of the rather ageing EcoSport.

The Blue Oval did put the EcoSport through minor refreshes over the years and is looking to pull another one. Over the last few weeks, we have seen multiple spy shots of the facelifted Ford EcoSport emerge on the internet, and here we have another video showing a possible new colour scheme with exterior updates we already know about.

The compact SUV can be had in seven paint schemes namely Lightning Blue, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Absolute Black and Smoke Grey. It looks like a new orange shade could be brought into the mix with the 2022 EcoSport and more colours could also be added to the lineup to give a refreshed vibe to the discerning customers.

The exterior of the 2022 Ford EcoSport boasts of a reprofiled hexagonal radiator front grille with new inserts, almost similar headlamps, new inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights that double up as LED turn signals, circular fog lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, etc. The rear appears to be carried forward with almost no changes and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel could continue to be offered.

On the inside, the 2022 Ford EcoSport could get Ford’s latest SYNC 3 tech while the touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, etc could be carried forward. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engines will more likely stay put.