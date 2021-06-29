2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift Rendered With Visual Revisions

2022 Ford EcoSport is expected to go on sale early next year with a redesigned front end and the interior could gain new features as well

Ford seems to be developing on a new C-SUV for the domestic market and is expected to be based on the Territory’s platform and the next generation Endeavour was caught on camera testing on foreign soil only recently. The latter will make its global debut in 2022 and thus it could be launched sometime later next year or in 2023.

The EcoSport is also due a big update having been on sale for nearly a decade without any fundamental changes. It continues to be the best-seller for the Blue Oval despite receiving minor updates over the years and the much-needed facelifted version was spied yesterday giving us a hint of the possible frontal changes that will be employed.

To make matters easy, here we have a rendering of the 2022 Ford EcoSport showing the design updates up front and rear with a redesigned front grille, sleeker headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, revised bumper with new fog lamp housing, wider central air intake, a new set of alloy wheels, different LED tail lamps, and rear bumper, etc.

We have also attached the spy picture of a test mule which indicates a slightly different hexagonal radiator grille compared to the one in the render but the inverted L-shaped DRLs covering the round-shaped fog lamps are spot on. In addition, the rear end of the test mule did not point the finger at any changes but we will have to wait and see how the production model will look like.

As the proposed JV between Ford and Mahindra did not come to fruition, both the companies have gone separate ways to develop their future lineup and the latter is embarking on a big product assault over the next five years with the XUV700 first in the line to debut in the coming months and it the teaser campaign has begun.

The American auto major though relies on EcoSport to draw volumes and the facelifted model’s success will be crucial in its future sustainability. We do expect the interior of the 2022 Ford EcoSport to get minor revisions as the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system could gain an updated Ford SYNC feature and no mechanical changes appear to be in the pipeline.