2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Debuts With 400 HP & Huge Off-Road Upgrades

By
Surendhar M
-
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor derives power from a 3.0-litre V6 EcoBoost engine developing more than 400 hp and it gets a host of mechanical upgrades

Ford has unveiled the 2022 Bronco Raptor – claimed to be the most powerful street-legal Bronco available on sale. Influenced by the Baja machines, it is said to have taken inspiration from the Ultra-4 Racing series and is 25 cm wider than the regular four-door Bronco. It has an overall length of 4,851 mm, width of 2,177 mm and has a kerb weight of 2,600 kg.

Compared to the standard version, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor gains a host of upgrades and is powered by the 3.0-litre V6 EcoBoost engine developing more than 400 hp and it gets mechanical updates such as a graphite iron block, new intercooler and air induction system, etc. The powertrain is linked with a ten-speed automatic transmission in a similar fashion to the F-150 Raptor.

It transfers power to all four wheels and boasts seven different GOAT modes for greater off-roading and adaptability. The new Baja mode activates a turbo anti-lag system for some dune bashing on the desert with aggressive crackles and pops. The Blue Oval also offers four exhaust modes including a quiet mode for those wanting to have a lowkey stance.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 2

The performance-based SUV also has a tweaked chassis with improved handling characteristics courtesy of new shock towers and new Ford Performance control arms. Other highlights are tie rod ends with larger dia, F-150 Raptor like suspension setup, FOX dampers with internal bypass, off-road based bash and skid plates amongst other upgrades.

It is also equipped with Dana-sourced front and rear axles, a wider track and increased ride height by 12 cm. The 4×4 tech is also improved with improved clutch, reinforced rock rails with removable running boards, updated transfer case, large-sized driveshafts, one-pedal drive mode, improved towing ability as it can pull 454 kg more weight and so on.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 3

The American auto major went on to state that the Bronco Raptor is the most badass Bronco yet and it comprises a steel front bumper with removable end caps, integrated tow hooks, sheet moulded front fenders, bonnet with air cooling ducts and power bulge, 37-inch all-terrain tyres, unique headlamps, DRLs, heavy-duty parts, and an exclusive Code Orange colour.