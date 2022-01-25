2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Debuts With 400 HP & Huge Off-Road Upgrades

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor derives power from a 3.0-litre V6 EcoBoost engine developing more than 400 hp and it gets a host of mechanical upgrades

Ford has unveiled the 2022 Bronco Raptor – claimed to be the most powerful street-legal Bronco available on sale. Influenced by the Baja machines, it is said to have taken inspiration from the Ultra-4 Racing series and is 25 cm wider than the regular four-door Bronco. It has an overall length of 4,851 mm, width of 2,177 mm and has a kerb weight of 2,600 kg.

Compared to the standard version, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor gains a host of upgrades and is powered by the 3.0-litre V6 EcoBoost engine developing more than 400 hp and it gets mechanical updates such as a graphite iron block, new intercooler and air induction system, etc. The powertrain is linked with a ten-speed automatic transmission in a similar fashion to the F-150 Raptor.

It transfers power to all four wheels and boasts seven different GOAT modes for greater off-roading and adaptability. The new Baja mode activates a turbo anti-lag system for some dune bashing on the desert with aggressive crackles and pops. The Blue Oval also offers four exhaust modes including a quiet mode for those wanting to have a lowkey stance.

The performance-based SUV also has a tweaked chassis with improved handling characteristics courtesy of new shock towers and new Ford Performance control arms. Other highlights are tie rod ends with larger dia, F-150 Raptor like suspension setup, FOX dampers with internal bypass, off-road based bash and skid plates amongst other upgrades.

It is also equipped with Dana-sourced front and rear axles, a wider track and increased ride height by 12 cm. The 4×4 tech is also improved with improved clutch, reinforced rock rails with removable running boards, updated transfer case, large-sized driveshafts, one-pedal drive mode, improved towing ability as it can pull 454 kg more weight and so on.

The American auto major went on to state that the Bronco Raptor is the most badass Bronco yet and it comprises a steel front bumper with removable end caps, integrated tow hooks, sheet moulded front fenders, bonnet with air cooling ducts and power bulge, 37-inch all-terrain tyres, unique headlamps, DRLs, heavy-duty parts, and an exclusive Code Orange colour.