2022 FB Mondial Piega 125 (KTM 125 Duke Rival) Breaks Cover

The new FB Mondial Piega 125 is a lightweight, performance-oriented, entry-level motorcycle for the European and the UK market

Italian motorcycle manufacturer FB Mondial has taken the wraps off the 2022 Piega 125. This new motorcycle has an extremely sharp and angular design, courtesy of Rodolfo Frascoli, the man behind the design of the current-gen Suzuki Katana. Interestingly, the design of the new FB Mondial Piega 125 does seem to draw inspiration from the aforementioned Suzuki.

The 2022 Piega 125 gets an aggressive headlamp cowl, with vertically stacked dual LED lights. The fuel tank cover features sporty extensions, with gill cutouts and a pair of MotoGP-style aero wings. The tail section is sleek and short, and we see a split-seat setup here. To clean up the rear end, the turn indicators and numberplate holder are mounted on the swingarm and positioned just above the rear wheel.

The motorcycle has a typical streetfighter-style rising position; it gets a wide handlebar, a scooped seat, and centre-set footpegs. Also, there is an underbelly exhaust here, which further cleans up the overall design. The swingarm also looks unique, styled differently on both sides. It also gets blue-painted alloy wheels, a TFT instrument console, and disc brakes (with dual-channel ABS).

Powering the 2022 FB Mondial Piega 125 is a 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 14.8 bhp of peak power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque. Its closest rival, KTM 125 Duke, is slightly less powerful but has noticeably more torque – 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm. With a kerb weight of 135 kg, Piega 125 is lighter than Duke 125, which has a kerb weight of 159 kg.

FB Mondial Piega 125 has been priced at EUR 4,400 (around INR 3.65 lakh), which is significantly more affordable than the Euro-spec KTM 125 Duke, which carries a price tag of EUR 5,450 (INR 4.52 lakh). Apart from the European markets, the new FB Mondial bike will also go on sale in the UK.

Back in 2018, FB Mondial had entered the Indian market through Kinetic Group-owned MotoRoyale. However, due to poor sales, the Italian manufacturer ended its India operations soon after. We don’t expect the brand to make its way to India again anytime soon, which makes it unlikely for Piega 125 to launch here.