2022 Citroen C5X Officially Unveiled As A Crossover-Inspired Sedan

The newly-revealed Citroen C5X will go on sale in Europe later this year, and will rival the likes of Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5-Series

Citroen has officially debuted the new C5X, as the largest sedan in the French carmaker’s international lineup. This new vehicle is slated to go on sale in the European markets and the UK in the second half of this year, and it will compete against the likes of Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and BMW 5-series.

The new Citroen C5X has an extremely unconventional design, combining elements of sedan, wagon, and SUV body styles in its silhouette. The front end of this crossover-style sedan features a split headlamp design, along with sharp-looking LED DRLs. The front bumper features a wide air dam, along with fog lamps at the bottom towards either end of it.

The Citroen logo is integrated neatly into the front grille, which looks extremely pretty. At the rear, the vehicle has a sloping rear windscreen, with a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a boot-mounted spoiler. The LED taillights look sharp as well, with the design mirroring the front grille. The tailgate also gets a Citroen badge at the centre, with the brand’s logo just above it.

The 2022 Citroen C5X has generous dimensions; it has a length of 4,805mm, a width of 1,865mm, and a height of 1,485mm. It also offers a boot space of 545 litres, which can be expanded up to 1,640 litres with the rear seats folded down. As for interiors, the vehicle features an upmarket design as well as a lot of premium features.

The new C5X gets a fully digital instrument cluster with a head-up display, along with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, etc. To keep the ride quality plush, Citroen is also offering the vehicle with the brand’s Advanced Comfort suspension.

The 2022 C5X will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with 225 HP of peak power. On purely electric power, the vehicle can touch a speed of 135 kmph (around 84 mph), and can offer a driving range of over 50 km (31 miles). The vehicle will be available with a few petrol engine options as well, which haven’t been detailed yet.