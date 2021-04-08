2022 Citroen C5 Teaser Released Ahead Of Debut On April 12

The 2022 Citroen C5 sedan will be unveiled later this month with an unconventional design, based on the Cxperience concept car

Citroen is all set to unveil its new D-segment sedan, the C5, on April 12, 2021. Several spy pictures of the upcoming vehicle have been floating around the internet, giving us hints about its quirky styling. Now, Citroen has released a teaser video for the C5, which gives us a closer look at its exterior design.

The upcoming Citroen C5 sedan was first previewed back in 2016 via the Cxperience concept car. The production model shares a few design details with the concept, like the sleek LED DRLs and a Citroen logo on the nose that integrates into the slim front grille. The main headlamp units are positioned on the front bumper, adjacent to the lower DRLs.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse at the rear section, where the vehicle seems to sport a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a boot-integrated spoiler. The LED taillights mirror the DRLs and front grille design, which looks cool. On the tailgate, the vehicle sports a Citroen badge just under the logo. Although we only get a few brief glimpses of the 2022 C5 in this teaser, it seems like a truly unique design.

The upcoming Citroen C5 (not to be confused with the C5 Aircross SUV) seems to be an amalgamation of different body styles. Although the silhouette is of a sedan, the vehicle will have high ground clearance like an SUV. As per Laurence Hansen, Citroen product and strategy director, this upcoming car will be “very different, very comfortable, a great car.”

The 2022 Citroen C5 will be built on the EMP2 platform, which also underpins the Peugeot 508 and DS 9. The platform supports electrification, and thus plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected to be offered as well. The brand’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion Suspension will be available on the car, to ensure that the ride comfort is brilliant.

Interestingly, the teaser lists the vehicle as Citroën E43, which was its internal codename. As per speculation, this upcoming car might not bear the ‘C5’ monicker, in order to differentiate it from the C5 Aircross, with some reports suggesting that the French manufacturer might bring the ‘C6’ nameplate back instead.